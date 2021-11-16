A parenting magazine has organised an hour-long campaign to motivate people to disconnect from their electronic gadgets and connect with children around them. The campaign is slated to take place on November 20, the organisers said on Tuesday. From the beginning of the pandemic, people of all ages have spent significantly more time using mobile phones and other gadgets. More screen time is not a choice anymore, but a necessity for families, they said.

As part of the Gadget Free Hour Campaign for Change, a huge number of participants are "expected to disconnect from their electronic gadgets for one-hour on November 20 — World's Children Day — to spend the time exclusively with their children," according to a statement issued by Parent Circle. The family-connect initiative was a huge success last year, with "more than a million parents and over 41,635 schools participating in the event. The campaign was started in 2019," the magazine claimed.

Parent Circle has invited everyone to celebrate the priceless parent-child bond by participating in the #GadgetFreeHour drive on November 20, between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, the statement said.