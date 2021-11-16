Four faculty members of the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), Coimbatore, have been featured in the top 2 per cent of the scientists listed by Stanford University, USA, this year. Stanford University has recently released the index representing the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

The four faculty members include —Dr Godson Asirvatham of the Mechanical Engineering Department, Dr Jude Hemanth of Electronics and Communications Engineering Department, Dr Sneha Gautam of the Civil Engineering Department and Dr A Immanuel Selvakmar of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department.



The report was prepared by a team of experts led by Prof John Ioannidis. The database (https://doi.org/10.17632/ btchxktzyw.3) provides standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator. As per the method, all researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists who have published at least five papers. The selection is based on a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above. Among some reputed institutes in India, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) also claims its advantageous position in this list. Four (04) faculty members of KITS from different engineering streams have secured their places in this much coveted database.

KITS Chancellor, Dr Paul Dhinakaran, Vice Chancellor, Dr P Mannar Jawahar and Registrar, Dr Elijah Blessing congratulated the faculty members for their commendable accomplishments.

