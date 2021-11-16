The role of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has evolved from a transactional manager to a strategic business partner. And it will further evolve with the changing times. But are our current breed of CFOs ready to embrace the change? The Future-Ready CFO Programme will ensure that they are. This is the first programme to be launched under the partnership of EdTech company TalentSprint and The Indian School of Business (ISB) multi-year partnership. The EdTech company will be the strategic partner for ISB Executive Education.



Designed for CFOs or those who aspire to become one, it is a six months programme that will be conducted in the hybrid mode. The programme director will be Prof Bhagwan Chowdhry who has a PhD in Finance and is also a thought leader and author. The programme will commence on January 28, 2022, and will involve a two-day visit to ISB as well. Those with an MBA (Finance), MCom or any equivalent degree with minimum five-year experience are encouraged to apply to the programme, which is committed to preparing future-ready CFOs.



But what are CFOs today lacking? "The world was already gearing up for a digital economy and the pandemic has added further impetus to it. For traditional businesses as well as new-age enterprises, digital transformation is no longer an option, but an imperative. Research suggests that existing CFOs are digitally handicapped. That is why there is an emerging need to equip new and aspiring CFOs with relevant skills and expertise to make them future-ready. This innovative programme aims to fill that gap and prepare emerging financial leaders so that they can spearhead digital transformation in their companies and industries," says Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint.

Since this is the first programme to be launched under the partnership, Dr Paul goes on to tell us more about it. "TalentSprint partners with premier institutions to offer thoughtfully curated programmes that impart in-demand and future-proof skills to modern professionals. This one with ISB is one step further in that direction. Over the next few years, our multi-year partnership with ISB aims to launch multiple programmes that will marry deep-tech skills with management expertise. The programmes that will be launched under this partnership will be focused on fulfilling a growing learning need for new-age professionals who can lead in a digital-first world," he informs.



For more information regarding the programme, check out isb.talentsprint.com/cfo/