The United States remains a top destination for international students, according to the 2021 Open Doors Report. US welcomes over 914,000 international students from over 200 places of origin and Indian students comprises nearly 20 per cent of this number, with 167,582 students moving to the US in the 2020-2021 academic year.

In fact, the United States remained open and welcoming to international students throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the US government and US higher education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust.

Speaking at the release of the Open Doors report on international student mobility, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin said, “Despite the pandemic, Indian students were able to apply for visas and travel to the United States. We issued over 62,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year. This goes to show that the United States remains the destination of choice for Indian students looking to study abroad. We look forward to issuing many more visas in the year to come, to help Indian students achieve their dreams of studying in the United States.”

Counselor for Cultural and Educational Affairs, Anthony Miranda stated, “International student mobility is central to US diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity and national security. The United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing world-class practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy.” Anthony added, “We value Indian students, as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships and to collectively address current and future global challenges.”

The 2021 Fall Snapshot of the Open Doors report, which looks forward to the 2021-2022 academic year, shows a substantial increase in numbers of students this year, further affirming that international students value a US education and remain committed to pursuing higher education in the United States.

Students seeking assistance for studying in the United States should download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States.