Tension prevailed at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) on November 15 after a tweet, purportedly posted by a junior student alleging that a group of seniors was ragging him and scores of other students, started doing the rounds on the social networking platform.



Tagging official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Municipal Administration (MAUD) Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao and State Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy, the 'student', on a now-deleted account (@IamReddyy) alleged: "About 50 fourth-year students in an inebriated condition are ragging first-year students. Please help ASAP. Apart from forcing the juniors to consume alcohol, the senior students are also making the first-year students do unspeakable things. Exact location: new men's hostel 1, Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal (sic)."



On learning about the tweet, Mattewada police officials visited the campus on Monday morning and inquired about the incident. However, no one came forward with substantial inputs that proved the tweet right.



Speaking to the media later, Mattewada Inspector T Ganesh stated that they went around the hostel and interacted with third and fourth-year students. "We also tried to find the whereabouts of the 'student' who posted the tweet but to no avail. The hostellers mentioned that though they celebrated freshers' day on Monday, no one heard about any incident of ragging on the campus," Ganesh said.



On being informed, a central team from Hyderabad also visited the campus, carried out a probe and concluded that no ragging incident took place at KMC.



Speaking to Express, KMC Principal Dr D Mohan Das also dismissed the claims stating that the senior students were busy organising the freshers' day and that he did not receive any complaint, written or verbal, regarding a ragging incident. "However, we have instructed the anti-ragging committee to carry out an inquiry and submit a report," he added. A case has been registered to find the person who posted the tweet.