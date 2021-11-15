As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, EdTech platform Toppr on November 15 said it has partnered with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to educate 12,500 underprivileged students. Toppr's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme is called Asha.

"Toppr Asha will provide access to its learning programmes to around 12,500 underprivileged students studying in classes 6 to 12 in collaboration with the Bharat Edtech Initiative," the company said in a statement. Through Asha, Toppr aims to systematically improve the performance of high school students from low-income families through the Toppr learning app, it said.

Speaking on the initiative, Toppr CEO Zishaan Hayath said, "The COVID-19 pandemic had widened the gap between the students of privileged and underprivileged families. Toppr Asha was conceptualised to democratise education and making it accessible to underprivileged students by providing them access to best-in-class learning material from Toppr."

Hayath said the company is proud to have partnered with NDMC to achieve its objective. He hopes the company is able to contribute towards the academic excellence of these students. This association, NDMC Director (Education) R P Sati said, aims to support students from low-income families studying at NDMC schools. About 2,000 NDMC/Navyug students are enrolled with Toppr to improve their academic performance. This reinforces the commitment of NDMC to make school education more inclusive and accessible to all through the intervention of Information Technology, Sati said.

Toppr will offer support to students for board exams and competitive exams preparations using the best of technology and pedagogy. The beneficiaries will get access to videos lectures and other curriculum material on Toppr's adaptive practice platform. Toppr Asha was initiated in 2020 when schools were shut amid the pandemic. Through the programme, Toppr reached out to 5,000 underprivileged children.