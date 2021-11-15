The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is re-launching the Master of Science in Entrepreneurship as a separate full-time course and the selected scholars will work with faculty on financially viable ideas. The programme, which began in the academic year 1982-83, was earlier under the Department of Management Studies.

The full-time course will be a combination of in-person classes and intense research under the supervision of “highly accomplished” entrepreneurs. The minimum eligibility criteria for the course is an undergraduate degree and the last date to apply is November 30. Professor Ashwin Mahalingam from the Department of Civil Engineering, who is part of the selection committee, said, “A lot of research that happens at IIT Madras has commercial potential. This programme will create technology entrepreneurs who will ‘product-ize’ these ideas and work on developing business plans around them.” Mahalingam added, “In this way, we hope to ease the ‘lab to market’ transition of technologies, develop entrepreneurs, and consequently have a greater societal impact.”

Professor Satyanarayanan Seshadri from the Department of Applied Mechanics said, “The support system here (at IIT M) is very well developed to support founders at all stages of business development, from pre-incubation to acceleration of their ventures." Interested candidates can apply for a maximum of three out of the eleven topics offered under the course. The applications are being accepted at https://research.iitm.ac.in/