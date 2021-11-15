It's not every day that an institute of repute celebrates its 60th year and when they do, it's big. Case in point Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, who hosted the Diamond Jubilee Lecture virtually and Distinguished Alumnus Award ceremony in-person on November 14.



A note about the Distinguished Alumnus Award, it was instituted in 2011, meaning that it is now in its tenth year. The purpose is to felicitate alumni and honour them. There were four alumni who were awarded on this momentous occasion. They were Sunil Kumar Alagh (alumnus from the third batch), Founder, SKA Advisors who was formerly Managing Director and CEO, Britannia Industries; Dr Vallabh Sambamurthy (alumnus from the 18th batch) who is Albert O Nicholas Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business; Srinath Narasimhan (alumnus from the 21th batch), CEO, Tata Trusts and Dr KV Subramanian (alumnus from the 34th batch), Indian economist and professor at Indian School of Business (ISM) who was formerly Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.



It was Professor Dipesh Chakrabarty, Lawrence A Kimpton Distinguished Service Professor in History at The University of Chicago who delivered the Diamond Jubilee Lecture. The lecture was titled Business Education in the Anthropocene: Some Questions For Our Times.

READ ALSO : IIM Calcutta completes a year of virtual exams. Here's how they are doing it seamlessly



Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director, IIM Calcutta and his welcome address kickstarted the festivities and he stated that the Diamond Jubilee was possible due to the efforts of their founders, distinguished Board of Governors, faculty, their many students, staff and, of course, their alumni and called the day itself a milestone. "I take this opportunity to express my gratitude for being part of this epoch-making event,” he said.



Once the award ceremony was concluded Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Calcutta delivered an address where he stressed on nurturing managers for social change and the development of the nation as well. After the Diamond Jubilee Lecture, it was the Vote of Thanks delivered by Professor Bhaskar Chakrabarti, Dean (Academic), IIM Calcutta that wrapped the event up.