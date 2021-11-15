A day after the Government of Delhi announced several measures, including closing educational institutions, to deal with the deteriorating air quality index, the Government of Haryana declared that all government and private schools will be closed on account of the air pollution levels in four districts, namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Along with schools, private and government employees have been directed to work from home and all types of construction work have also been banned by the government. This was declared on Sunday, November 14, and will be applicable till November 17.



The notice from the State Disaster Management Authority of Haryana, which was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, stated that this was being done with the aim to curb air pollution, while "exceeding the powers conferred under Section 24 of State Disaster Management Act, 2005." The guidelines were to come into force with immediate effect, as per the order.



Municipal bodies have been refrained from burning trash while stubble burning has been strictly prohibited. No manual sweeping of roads has been permitted and to curb the pollution levels, water will be sprinkled on the roads.

READ ALSO : Diwali has been hazardous for children: Air pollution causes irreparable, irreversible damage to children's health, says expert



On Saturday, November 13, the Delhi government called for the closure of schools when the Supreme Court stated that the pollution levels were such that people were forced to wear masks inside their houses too.