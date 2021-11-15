College students and various organisations in Coimbatore, on November 15, petitioned the district administration urging that the state government take necessary steps to protect female students and prevent incidents of sexual harassment at educational institutions. The students also said that stringent action should be taken on private school authorities who fail to protect students and only then, such incidents can be prevented. They demanded that the government launches a common helpline number for female students in colleges and schools to report cases of sexual harassment on campus.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist V Eswaran who petitioned the District Collector GS Sameeran, said, "As per the norms, all educational institutions should have an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). However, there is no adequate awareness about ICC among students. Besides, ICCs are mostly defunct at several institutions." Eswaran added, "Parents and activists should be included in the ICC for it to function effectively. Students should also be given the contact details of past ICC members." According to Eswaran, the state government should ensure that ICCs work as per norms in all educational institutions. "Moreover, the government must create awareness about the safety of women," he demanded.

Tamil Nadu Student Forum member R Dileepan, who submitted the petition to the District Collector, stated that the state government should include sex education in schools. "Gender equality should also be taught and the government to conduct counselling sessions at least once every week," Dileepan added. Naam Tamilar Katchi's women wing secretary M Karthika stated that a special team should be formed to enquire about such issues.