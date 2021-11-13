Symbiosis International University recently joined hands with ATechnos, a digital consulting company to launch Symbiosis Centre for Online Learning (SCOL). A constituent of Symbiosis Skills and Professionals University, they are taking the word 'affordable' to the next level. Don't believe us? We understand, after all, EdTech is a crowded space now. But get this, BA in Marathi and English comes up to Rs 4,000 per annum, BCom is priced at Rs 6,000, BCA and BBA at 18,000 and postgraduate level MBA at Rs 35,000.



Three tenants of all the courses they offer are knowledge, competency and skills. Apart from this, the usual making of an EdTech platform, chat sessions with faculty members, e-books and live online classes with expert faculty members are also on the offer. "SCOL is to reach the unreached by offering affordable higher education to all sections of the society. Every deserving youth must get a quality education at affordable fees," says Dr Atul Pati Tripathi, Director, SCOL. This creates what they like to call a 'virtual campus'. Blended delivery mode is the go-to way learning is delivered and the pedagogy draws from the combined global teaching experience of Symbiosis and ATechnos.



Apurv Modi, Co-founder, ATechnos informs us about the 'Degree ++' that SCOL offers. While the first plus stands for functional benefits like doing the job, low fees, flexible timing and lifelong learning buddy, the second plus is for relevant skills and competencies, online interaction platform, self-learning and collaborative peer-to-peer learning. Also, "In accordance with UGC norms, after 100 days of study students can request for examinations to be conducted for them. We conduct e-proctored online examinations to ensure a safe examination environment," he says.

Through Symbiosis Skills and Professionals University, the life of several students have already been touched and with SCOL, they hope to spread their wings online as well to broaden their impact. "We are fulfilling our commitment to develop a global workforce in India," says Apurv Modi and signs off.