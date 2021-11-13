In yet another incident of sexual harassment, the principal of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School Warknalli (Mundargi), has been arrested under the POCSO Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody, according to Superintendent of Police, Vedamurthy.

This follows a complaint by the Child Protection Officer of Yadgir. Yadgir-Rural Police had filed a FIR against the principal on November 11. Acting on the instructions from his higher officials on the basis of a letter written by a District Social Welfare officer to inquire into the allegations, the child protection officer had conducted the inquiry. He has been accused of sexually harassing a class 10 student on October 30.

READ ALSO : Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice due to insufficient evidence: Study