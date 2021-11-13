Now, candidates who applied for GATE exams 2022 can change their choice of city and make changes in gender, category and the paper they have applied for. The last date to make these corrections has been extended till November 15. One can visit the website gate.iitkgp.ac.in and edit the application form.

This year, IIT Kharagpur is conducting GATE 2022. Besides, two new papers including Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering are introduced in GATE 2022. Separate scores and ranking will be provided for candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics papers.

As per the official website, Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki have been removed from the category of exam centres. Hence, candidates who are from these cities have to change their choice of exam centre to appear for exams.

GATE 2022 will be held on February 5,6,12 and 12 in two different sessions each day. It is a computer based test. While the morning session of exams will happen from 9 am to 12 om and afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE is a national exam to get admissions in PhD and post graduation in IITs.