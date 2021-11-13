Azim Premji University announces admissions to its full-time, residential undergraduate program. The applications are available on the website and the last date for the early admission process is December 7, 2021. The classes for the batch will commence from July 2022.

The undergraduate programmes offered in the university are three-year BSc degrees in Physics, Biology or Mathematics and BA degrees in Economics, English, Philosophy or History. There's also a four-year BSc-BEd dual degree in Science and Education with specialisation in Physics, Biology or Mathematics and Education.

The admission process will be conducted in two windows — early admissions and regular admissions. Students can apply online on the university website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test following which a personal interview will be conducted for the shortlisted students. The University also considers SAT and KYPY scores for Admissions.

The classes will be conducted at the University’s permanent residential campus at Sarjapur-Attibele Road on the outskirts of Bangalore. Spread over 80 acres, the campus will have 2.7 million sq ft of space after the first phase of construction, capable of accommodating 3,800 students and 700 faculty plus administration staff. It will be a self-contained learning and living space with hostel accommodation for students, residential facilities for faculty and staff, guest stay, library, auditorium, amphitheatre, and sports complex with outdoor and indoor games.

The curriculum at the university emphasises disciplinary depth and broader skills of analysis, reasoning and problem-solving skills over the conventional mode of learning. Students will work on a common curriculum to strengthen their key skills and capabilities to help them become active and self-motivated learners.