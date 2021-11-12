Around 23,000 students across 7,000 schools in Maharashtra attended the National Achievement Survey that was conducted on November 12. The NAS is conducted once in three years and it is implemented on a sample size aiming to assess students of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10. This survey will cover state Government schools, Government Aided Schools, Private Unaided recognised schools and Central Government schools.

It is a two-hour in-person exam that will test the knowledge and skills of students for all the subjects. While the exams for lower classes will be conducted for 90 minutes, the exams for upper classes will be conducted for 120 minutes and the question paper is in the MCQ format for Math, Science and languages.

MD Singh, Director of Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training, said, "The results and analysis of NAS will help the state find the gaps of teaching and learning especially during the pandemic. Thus, allowing the schools and other stakeholders in education to improve themselves through various programmes. Since the Survey is conducted in sample size, the Union Government had selected schools through random sampling method. "

This test is attended by 30 students each from Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10. Around 39 lakh students from 1.25 lakh schools will be attending the survey across India

