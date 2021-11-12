The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to refund the examination fees that were collected from students of Classes 10 and 12 for board examinations this year. The exams had to be cancelled this year owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement on November 12, the board stated that it will partially refund the examination fees to lakhs of students who had registered for the exam, which were scheduled to be held in the month of February and March in 2021.

In order to receive the refund, the student has to log on to the MSBSHSE's portal, where they will get a link to register for the refund. After filling the necessary details the students will be eligible to receive their refund, an official from the board said. The decision of the Maharashtra education board comes after repeated demands from students and their parents to refund the fees for an examination that could never be conducted.