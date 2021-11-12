The schedule for both merit-based and entrance-exam-based admission to postgraduate courses offered by the University of Delhi (DU) has been released by the varsity. The first merit list for PG admissions will be out on November 17.

The notice said that after the first list is out, departments and affiliated colleges will verify and then approve admissions from November 18 to 22. The last date to pay the admission fee is November 23. The second of the three lists that are set to come out will be released on November 26 and the verification and approval process will start from December 4 and go on till December 6. The last date for payment for this list is December 7.

Even though the admission process will go well into December, the classes for the PG courses are set to start from December 1. The notice also said that aspirants would be eligible to sit for the entrance even if their results are awaited but their conditional admission will get cancelled if they aren't able to submit the results at least four days before the last date of admission. The schedule is available at the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.