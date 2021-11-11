The second and third convocations of the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT AP) will be held jointly and in-person on November 13, 2021 at 4 pm. As many as 381 students from 2016-2020 batch and 412 students from the 2017-2021 batch will be awarded their degrees.



Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address as well. Dr Dasarath Ram Yadav, Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), will be the guest of honour while Mridula Ramesh, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), NIT AP, will preside over the event.



At a press conference, Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT AP, informed that 793 candidates will be receiving their degrees during the joint convocation. Two students, V Karthik Reddy and B Anusha, will receive institute topper medals and 16 BTech students will be given gold medals for scoring the highest CGPA in their branches. He also added that a good number of students and parents are expected to attend this convocation.



“The institute is rapidly growing and reporting good results in all aspects of academic, research and infrastructure activities and become as competent as the old NITs in the country. Further, the institute wishes to participate in the NIRF Ranking this year after successful graduation of three batches of students in full-time UG programmes,” added the director.

Meet the toppers

V Karthik Reddy has topped Mechanical Engineering, but it was CSE that he had set out to do. Initially, the now 23-year-old remained indifferent to the field and one professor to change that was Dr S Srinivasa Rao. "The way he taught me made me realise what education is. I realised whatever I have been studying in the last 18 years was fake and I really understood how one should learn from him. He got me interested in the subject. Wherever I go, I will succeed because of how he taught me to learn things," says Karthik who is currently working as a Missile Systems Engineer at DRDO.

Another professor Karthik would like to give thanks to is Prof G Amba Prasad Rao who taught him how to enjoy the subject. "After that, all the semesters were a piece of cake for me," says the youngster who was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He hopes that in the future, he is able to work in the field of research and development and he also hopes to study further.

B Anusha, who topped in Electronics & Communication Engineering, is now pursuing her MBA at IIM Lucknow. Having always been fascinated with childhood, she wanted to understand smartphones and mobile phones particularly, which is why she opted for this particular branch. But how did she manage to top? "I know everyone says this but one simply needs to pay attention to the classes. That is all. That should see you through," says the 21-year-old confidently.

The pandemic has been tough, especially initially, "Everyone knows that bachelor's phase is a transformative one. But only two and a half years into it, we were pushed into online mode. Yet, we tried to stay as connected as possible. Even though we did not have access to labs, with the help of visual software we were able to bridge that gap as well," she shares.

Students at their best

While there will be 229 male and 152 female students graduating from the 2016-2020 batch, 313 male and 99 female students will be graduating from the 2017-2021 batch.



From the 2016-2020 batch, 13 students are graduating from the field of Biotechnology and the topper is Pulya Yashodha Naga Laxmi Kiranmayi, 22 from the field of Chemical Engineering with the topper being Ramisetti Lalitha, 44 from the field of Civil Engineering with the topper being Kota Purna Vindhya, 86 from the field of Computer Science and Engineering with the topper being Penta Sumanth, 68 from the field of Electrical & Electronics Engineering with the topper being Sajjanapu Sai Tharun, 86 from the field of Electronics & Communication Engineering with the topper being D Venkata Sai Josna, 49 from Mechanical Engineering with the topper being V Karthik Reddy and 13 from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering field with the topper being Kotagiri Nihar.



From the 2017-21 batch, 24 are graduating from the field of Biotechnology with Bairy Pragna Raj topping the branch, 23 from the field of Chemical Engineering with Ujjwal Kumar as the topper, 47 from the field of Civil Engineering with Kotha Phani Sree as the topper, 81 from the field of Computer Science & Engineering with Ravi Jain as the topper, 75 from the field of Electrical & Electronics Engineering with Anoop Kumar Jaiswal as the topper, 87 from the field of Electronics & Communication Engineering with B Anusha as the topper, 52 from the field of Mechanical Engineering with Gundubogula Sri Krishna Kalyan as the topper, 23 from the field of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with Antrakrate Gupta as the topper.