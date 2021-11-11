There's good news for CS aspirants! The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to reopen the application portal till November 12 for its December 2021 exams. Interested candidates can now enrol on the official website — icsi.edu — for the December edition of the exam by paying an additional late fee.

Besides applying for the CS exams, candidates can also add a new module to their existing applications during this period. This too can be done by paying late fees. Moreover, candidates can also apply for exemptions in the exam due to over-qualification by paying the required fee.

The ICSI has decided to halt its portal for changing medium, centre and module during this period. In a statement, it had said that the portal will be closed from 2 pm on November 10 to 2 pm on November 12. According to the statement, the change portal will resume its services from 3 pm on November 12 and candidates can make changes to their application till 11:59 pm on November 20.

The ICSI has also stated that no further changes will be entertained beyond this time frame and the online portals won't be opened again after November 20. The CS exams will begin on December 21 and will continue all the way to December 30 for those seeking the professional route. For those on the executive programme, the exams will end on December 29.