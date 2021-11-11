While a lot of government schools are in bad condition across the country, Rajasthan is setting an example by improving the condition of two government schools. Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Kakarwa in Kumbalgarh and Mahatma Gandhi Government English Medium School in Jaipur have been completely transformed with state-of-the art facilities for children. This has improved the enrollment rate of children to a great extent.

Green boards, lights, fans, polished furniture, playgrounds, sports equipment, computer labs, library and cupboards for children to keep their books. These are the changes that you can see in these two government schools in Jaipur and Kumbhalgarh.

The Jaipur school project was started in June 2020 amidst the pandemic when Ratan Singh Yadav, Joint Education Director approached Aditya Jaipuria from Round Table India in Rajasthan, as the school was in dire need of upgradation.

Ankit Mishra from the Round Table team in Jaipur explains, "This school had eight dilapidated rooms. With a student capacity of 50, people were not even aware of its existence. They allowed us a free hand to upgrade schools. They needed 23 rooms so we renovated the existing old rooms and created 12 new rooms, all fitted with green boards, furniture, CCTV camera, pin boards, educational drawings and lights."

Ankit further adds, "Equipped with a computer lab, multi-sport synthetic court, new toilet block for girls, mid-day meal section with seating facility for 100 students along with swings, the school is transformed completely. There were 9,000 registrations for 80 seats available with the school, which is a record in any government school in the state."

The school project in Jaipur got completed in just five months. Bacchu Singh Dhakad, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Government English Medium School, said, "The school has been transformed. We as the staff of the school and parents feel proud of educating students in this school."

Meanwhile, Ajay Acharya, the active member of RTI, said, "In the past one year amidst the pandemic, Round Table Rajasthan has built over 102 classrooms with a total outlay of Rs 5.69 crore, complete with benches and green boards in different regions of the state.. We also take care of the rain water harvesting system, drip irrigation with plantations, toilet blocks, water stations with water purifiers, and CCTV systems.".

Later, the government realised the need of more classrooms in the school and constructed three more classes after 30 years which made Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Kakarwa one of the biggest school in Kakarwa village. Registrations and student intake have increased gradually.