The use and importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the current technology landscape can't be denied. It is with this focus that WhiteHat Jr, an EdTech platform, will be hosting CreatorSpace: AI Accelerator. CreatorSpace is a free virtual event that aims to highlight the importance of AI and will be held on November 13 at 5 pm. The event is open to children between the ages of 6 to 18 and their parents.

The event will feature subject matter experts, including Gokul V Subramaniam (Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager of Client Platform and Systems at Intel Corporation) and Alex Atanasov (Physicist and PhD student in theoretical physics at Harvard University). The event is part of WhiteHat Jr’s flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the support of world-renowned experts. During the two-hour session, children will learn from these experts about the importance, benefits and applications of AI. They will also get to participate in live quizzes and Q&A sessions.

Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr said, "With AI Accelerator, the attempt is to feed the curiosity of students by introducing them to the fascinating ways in which technology is changing our lives today and how it can potentially shape our tomorrow.” The event is free for all learners. Students can register at creatorspace.in.