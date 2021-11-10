A live webinar will be conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) regarding AICTE Scholarship 2022 schemes tomorrow, November 11, at 3 pm. This is particularly for undergraduate and diploma students who are pursuing courses in AICTE-approved institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The AICTE announced this via their official Twitter channel.



Prof MP Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE and Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE will be the speakers. To register, interested candidates need to fill a Google form (https://t.co/HJEp9beHpT?amp=1 ) immediately. The form asks for basic details like the name of the candidate, mobile number, email ID, if the candidate is pursuing UG, diploma or anything else and if the candidate is head of the institute, faculty member or a student. If you have not registered on time, the seminar can be watched live via the AICTE's official YouTube channel, youtube.com/ MediaAICTE, as well.



The tweet in question, which starts with the hashtag #AICTEdge, reads, "Webinar on #AICTE #Scholarship Schemes for Under Graduate (UG) & Diploma students studying in #AICTE approved institutions in #AndhraPradesh".



The process to register for the scholarship schemes by the AICTE already commenced last week and all those who are studying in institutes that are approved by the AICTE can apply for the various scholarships. This can be done via the official website of the AICTE, aicte-india.org.