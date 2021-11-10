Published: 10th November 2021
Want to know more about AICTE Scholarship 2022? Check out this webinar they are conducting tomorrow
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is conducting a webinar for students studying in AICTE-approved institutes in Andhra Pradesh
A live webinar will be conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) regarding AICTE Scholarship 2022 schemes tomorrow, November 11, at 3 pm. This is particularly for undergraduate and diploma students who are pursuing courses in AICTE-approved institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The AICTE announced this via their official Twitter channel.
Prof MP Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE and Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE will be the speakers. To register, interested candidates need to fill a Google form (https://t.co/HJEp9beHpT?amp=1
The tweet in question, which starts with the hashtag #AICTEdge, reads, "Webinar on #AICTE #Scholarship Schemes for Under Graduate (UG) & Diploma students studying in #AICTE approved institutions in #AndhraPradesh".
The process to register for the scholarship schemes by the AICTE already commenced last week and all those who are studying in institutes that are approved by the AICTE can apply for the various scholarships. This can be done via the official website of the AICTE, aicte-india.org.