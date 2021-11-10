Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday, November 10, launched a digital initiative on the eve of National Education Day as a tribute to the first Education Minister of independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The digital initiatives, prepared by the Instructional Media Centre (IMC), include an exclusive e-content platform in Urdu, which is available to students free of cost, an audio-visual series titled Urdu Nama that promotes the rich cultural heritage of Urdu, the Shaheen-e-Urdu series to promote young talent associated with Urdu language and culture, and an educational news bulletin dedicated to educational news from India and abroad, a press release from MANUU said.

Launching the initiative, Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Syed Ainul Hasan appreciated the efforts of the media centre in popularising Urdu language through digital media among Urdu and non-Urdu speakers. The nation celebrates Maulana Azad's birth anniversary on Thursday, November 11, the release added.