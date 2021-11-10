Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa released the NAAC report on State-Level Analysis of Accredited Higher Education Institutions of Karnataka. The report was released at the NAAC headquarters on November 10. The report not only highlights the strengths and weaknesses of Karnataka's higher education landscape, but it also helps the state government plan their future policy decisions based on these recommendations. In an attempt to realise the state-wise trends in accreditation, NAAC has been regularly publishing the state-wise analysis of accreditation reports. More than twenty such reports have been published till date. Karnataka's report is the 16th in the series.

This report gives brief information about the state of Karnataka, the assessment and accreditation process of NAAC, and the grade-wise, criterion wise analysis of the accredited status of higher education institutions. So far, 29 Universities (42%) and 859 Colleges (24%) have been accredited by NAAC (as of November 4, 2021). The findings based on the analysis of this report will be of greater help for policymakers of the state of Karnataka to plan their future activities regarding quality assurance and enhancement. Further, the report also encourages non-accredited higher education institutions to come forward for accreditation.

Such state-level/region-wise analysis of accreditation reports are invaluable not only to understand the state-level scenarios of quality assurance in higher education but also to help the state government, education department and universities to plan their future activities regarding quality assurance and enhancement, based on the recommendations from such analysis. The State Level Analysis of Accredited Higher Education Institutions of Karnataka’s been prepared by involving internal and external experts.