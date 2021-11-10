The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, recorded the highest ever pre-placement offers (PPOs) this academic year, although it has shown an upward trend over the years. Up until November 5, for the academic year 2021-22, the institute has managed to bring to the table as many as 227 PPOs. The Core Engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs this academic year.

This is a big jump when compared to the total of 186 offers that students grabbed during the entire 2020-21 academic year. In 2016-17, the PPO total was 73 while in the following years it was 114, 135, 170. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs. The institute will continue to facilitate PPOs till December, which is when Phase I of campus placements will commence.

Professor CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement) at IIT M, said, “The internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over a period of time. PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction, it is a win-win for the companies and the students. We are happy to note the continuing strong performance of our students and hope to extend this to Phase-I placements.”