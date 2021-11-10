The results of first round seat allotment of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), or AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) as it was previously called, will be released today by the Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those candidates who have already applied for the counselling round can check the result of the seat allotment on AP EAPCET's official website eapcet-sche.aptonline. in



As per the notice, it is only after 6 pm today, November 10, that the seat allotment results will be out. The seat allotment depends on the options the candidate has chosen and on the availability of the number of seats in a particular college and course for the area, gender and category.



Here's how you can check the seat allotment:

1. Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on 'AP EAPCET seat allotment' which is available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials as asked and click on 'Submit'

4. The seat allotment result will be up on your screen



Between November 10 to 15, those candidates who have been shortlisted in the first round of AP EAPCET seat allotment have been asked to turn up at the respective institute while the classwork will begin from November 15.



As many as 1,66,460 students had appeared for the AP EAPCET engineering entrance exam and 1,34,205 qualified for it.