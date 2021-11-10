The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to employ advanced data analytics to keep irregularities at bay when it comes to academic testing of all the major exams the Board administers. Advanced data analytics will be used to detect cases/centres where the chances of using unfair means during exams is higher, informed the Board in a press release.



The Board has said that in order to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level, a pilot analysis was done in the January edition of the CTET exam, in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation (CSF, a non-profit that works on innovative solutions in the field of education) and Playpower Labs (creators of next-generation learning products). This was to develop algorithms that will further help when it comes to these spotting suspicious data patterns. After looking at the analysis results and algorithms developed, the CBSE has come to the decision that such analysis will also be extended to other exams it administers, as per a report in The Indian Express.



This particular technology will be helpful when it comes to National Achievement Survey (NAS), Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and Board examinations that are conducted by the CBSE. It is based on such analysis that the Board hopes to zero in on those examination centres where there are malpractices being carried out, as per the data, when it comes to the conduction of exams. After this, required steps will be taken to ensure exam reliability and to dissuade the use of malpractices in the future.