A one-hour-long Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) mock test will be conducted today, that is November 9, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Attempting the mock test has been made compulsory for all candidates. The user ID, password and batch timings have already been shared with the candidates through SMS/email.



Since the CSEET 2021 exam will be held via remote proctored mode on November 13, 2021, this is ICSI's attempt to help familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process and appearance is compulsory "in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates.", said the notice put out by ICSI.



Apart from logging in 30 minutes prior to the exam, the candidates are required to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance onto the desktop or the laptop they will be using to attempt the exam and this is mandatory as well.



To download SEB, follow these instructions as detailed in another notice released by ICSI:

1) Click on https://icseet.azurewebsites. net/index_controller_CSEET/ login

2) Enter your CSEET registration number, date of birth and other details and click on submit

3) Then, click on 'Download SEB'

4) For more detailed instructions, check out https://www.icsi.edu/media/ webmodules/ICSI_SEB_Downlaod_ Process_November2021_02112021. pdf