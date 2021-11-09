While addressing the convocation ceremony of Allahabad University on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that vacant posts in the university would be filled soon.

Pradhan, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said, "Vacant posts in the university would be filled soon." He also said, "Research work should be carried out which is beneficial for society as a whole."

Former Higher Education Secretary had recently asked all CHEIs to fill up vacancies on a "mission mode" by September 2022 and regularly report back the status of the recruitments to the concerned authority.

The minister also announced Deendayal Upadhyay Chair at Allahabad University. During the convocation ceremony, as many as 264 medals and 550 PhD degrees were awarded to meritorious students for the academic session of 2018-19 and 2019-20.