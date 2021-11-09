The second cut-off list for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) colleges was released by Delhi University (DU) and those aspirants who have scored more than or equal to the cut-off can apply via the official website, du.ac.in. Under the NCWEB by DU, classes are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays and it is a non-collegiate education for women.



Those candidates aspiring to pursue BA and BCom courses can apply for admissions under the second cut-off list. It is from November 10 at 10 am that admissions will begin at respective teaching centres against this list, as per a notice issued by the varsity.



While the cut-off itself has seen a reduction by 4 to 5 per cent, Maitreyi College has set the bar at 81 per cent and Jesus and Mary College at 82 per cent. Admissions for BCom in the Unreserved category and BA (Programme – Economics + Political Science) in the General category are now closed at Miranda House and Hansraj College.

READ ALSO : My Delhi dream is over: Guest faculty from DU's NCWEB centres haven't been paid for a year



The first cut-off list of DU NCWEB was released on October 29 and the third and special cut-off list will be out on November 16 and 25, respectively.