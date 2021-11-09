The admit cards for Class X and XII Term 1 Board exams have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on November 9. The admit cards have been issued on the CBSE's website cbse.gov.in and on cbse.nic.in as well.



While the Board exams for Class X will commence on November 30, it is on December 1 that Class XII Board exams are scheduled to begin.



Here's how you can access your admit cards:

1. Visit cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov. in

2. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card link

3. Enter login details as asked

4. Download the admit card

The CBSE also put out a circular regarding change of examination city or country for term 1 examinations, both theory and practical. "The facility for change of examination city/country will be available to the students who are residing in some other city/country and not in the city/country where they are studying because of COVID," said the circular.



The students need to inform the school via email or any other medium as instructed by the school, before midnight of November 10, 2021, and schools will need to make a list of the requests they receive from students and upload it on the CBSE website by midnight of November 12, 2021.



The student needs to make the request to the school and specify which city/country they would prefer to appear in. The students can opt for only one city from where they will attempt the exam, a separate city for theory and another for practicals is not permitted. If the student opts for a change of centre for theory only, they need to mandatorily appear for practicals from the school of their regular activities.



"No requests beyond the above schedule will be accepted by the Board," concluded the curricular that was signed by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

For more information, check out the circular at cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/ documents//20211108_Centre_ Change_Modalities_Term1_2021. pdf