An online postgraduate diploma programme in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing has been launched by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, in partnership with WileyNXT (an online platform that offers executive education programmes) with academic credits. For successful candidates, a career assurance programme will be facilitated by the institute.



This is a 12-month virtual programme with a focus on specialisations like retail and financial analytics. The course will have over 600 plus learning hours offered by the institute while WileyNXT will be at the helm of things when it comes to practical sessions. Once the candidates successfully complete the online programme, they will be given a certification of Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Jodhpur plus a digital certificate by WileyNXT. The online platform will also help the candidates of this course find an apt job.



While the application process is already underway and the last date to apply is November 20, 2021. All applicants will have to attempt and qualify for an institute-conduced written test. The first batch of the programme is expected to begin on December 5, 2021.



Eligibility criteria

Those with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science, four-year programme, or a Master's degree in Science MCA or related field may apply provided they have a minimum 50 per cent score or a CGPA of 5 along with corresponding proportional requirements as per the demands of the course.



The applicants should also have a minimum of two years of experience in industry, research, development laboratories or academic institutions.