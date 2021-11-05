Sometimes, initiative is all it takes. When P Vaishanvi, a Class VIII student from the Cheeded village in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana found herself and her peers, including her siblings, struggling to commute to their schools and colleges due to lack of transport, she picked up her pen, quite literally, and appealed to the Chief Justice of India, no less.

Via the good ol' inland letter, she informed Justice CV Ramana about the issue plaguing students in the village ever since bus services to and from the village were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and colleges were 6 km and 18 km away from the village, respectively, and Vaishnavi's mother was spending about Rs 150 for her to travel to school, reported PTI.

Chances of a response, if at all, were extremely slim, but luck does favour those who stick their hand out. Justice Ramana took cognisance of the plight of these students and wrote to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and asked them to restore bus services in the village.

On November 3, the corporation's MD, VC Sajjanar, tweeted, “The CJI has brought to our notice the plight of baby Vaishnavi. The TSRTC has restored the bus service to help students reach schools in time and as a token of honouring Right to Education of Children (sic).”