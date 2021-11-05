Now, children and their parents have a great reason to visit SRM College of Occupational Therapy (OT). A new sensory garden has opened up at the SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur campus and it promises gamified and experiential learning for children.

“This sensory garden will follow the concept of ‘Learn, Apply and Play’,” said Pro VC (Medical & Health Sciences) Lt Col Dr A Ravi Kumar. “This is the first-of-its-kind in the area and is a new concept that will help parents of children with processing deficiency,” he added.

Dean (Medical) Dr A Sundaram said, “Many do not know about this treatment. However, it is important for parents to identify the problem at the earliest so that their ward gets the right treatment at the right time.” Dr Ganapathy Sankar, Dean, College of OT, explained how and why this garden would help children lead a better life. “This sensory garden has a multi-sensory environment, enriched with various sensory resources like the tactile, visual, auditory, olfactory, gustatory, vestibule, among others. The purpose of this garden is to experience therapy through play, to facilitate physical, mental and socialisation needs for children with sensory processing problems.”