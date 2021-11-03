Published: 03rd November 2021
This IIT Madras professor's work is getting heard by the international acoustics community
Professor RI Sujith was awarded the Fellowship of International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration
Professor RI Sujith of Indian Institute of Technology Madras has become the first Indian to be awarded the distinguished Fellowship of International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV). The fellowship is awarded to individuals with distinguished careers in acoustics (and/or) vibration. An alumnus of IIT Madras itself, Professor Sujith is currently the D Srinivasan Chair Professor at Department of Aerospace Engineering.
Speaking on this honour, Sujith said "I was pleasantly surprised when the IIAV contacted me about this. The IIAV is a wonderful international body, and I have participated in their conferences in the past. It is a great honour to be recognized by such a body that has given so much to the international acoustics community. I am humbled by this recognition. This fellowship has given my group greater recognition and visibility. I plan to collaborate actively with IIAV in various activities including their international conferences, workshops, seminars and publications”.
Professor RI Sujith received his undergraduate degree in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras in 1988. He then graduated with an MS degree in 1990 and a PhD in 1994 from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA. He is a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hans Fischer Senior Fellowship of Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) of the Technical University of Munich. He currently works on the application of dynamical systems and complex systems theory to study and mitigate thermoacoustic instability.