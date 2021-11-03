Professor RI Sujith of Indian Institute of Technology Madras has become the first Indian to be awarded the distinguished Fellowship of International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV). The fellowship is awarded to individuals with distinguished careers in acoustics (and/or) vibration. An alumnus of IIT Madras itself, Professor Sujith is currently the D Srinivasan Chair Professor at Department of Aerospace Engineering.

Speaking on this honour, Sujith said "I was pleasantly surprised when the IIAV contacted me about this. The IIAV is a wonderful international body, and I have participated in their conferences in the past. It is a great honour to be recognized by such a body that has given so much to the international acoustics community. I am humbled by this recognition. This fellowship has given my group greater recognition and visibility. I plan to collaborate actively with IIAV in various activities including their international conferences, workshops, seminars and publications”.