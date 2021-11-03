Schools and colleges in Jharkhand will now have a new syllabus for National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Additional Director General, Bihar and Jharkhand NCC Directorate, Major General M Indrabalan said on Wednesday.

The new syllabus will be under a choice-based credit system and the Jharkhand government has given permission for it, a statement from the state government said. "M Indrabalan informed that so far many changes have been made NCC cadets training system. A unique step is to implement it as a subject in universities according to the new system. Under the new scheme, NCC cadets will get be scored on their performance as well as receive academic recognition," the statement said.

Till now NCC training was done under extra-curricular activities and cadets only received benefits according to the state policies. The NCC statement said that colleges and schools that have been recognised for imparting NCC training but are not doing so will also be identified. Notices will be served to institutes with poor performance.

The process of appointment of new professors has also been started for the training of NCC cadets, the statement said. The training programme of naval cadets has begun in Jharkhand. The training programme will be held at Patratu, the statement said, adding that a proposal for training programme is also ready at Tilaiya Dam and the state government has already approved it.