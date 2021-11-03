Around 15,000 students have enrolled this year for coaching classes for various competitive exams at empanelled centres under a Delhi government scheme for children belonging to marginalised communities and economically backward households, Delhi's Minister for Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

The Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas scheme — open for students belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and those from families with annual income less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, popularly called Economically Weaker Section (EWS) — was suspended last year in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the government issued public notices announcing that it has resumed.

Under the scheme, students can avail of free coaching for competitive exams including UPSC, CDS, banking exams, medical and engineering entrances, prominent law university entrances and management school exams. The coaching is provided at 46 empanelled private coaching centres and, under special provisions, at a few non-empanelled centres as well.

In 2018, when the scheme was open only for SC/ST students, around 5,000 students had enrolled then. The next year witnessed enrollment of 15,000 students after the scheme was opened for OBC and EWS students, said Gautam. “Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resolve to uplift the poorest of poor students... Under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana (scheme), meritorious students belonging to SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories receive free coaching from private institutes for competitive exams,” said the Minister.

He further said, “If a kid from a family earning less than Rs 8 lakh per annum is talented, they will no longer have to face the hurdles of poverty, the Kejriwal government will provide them free coaching. Other than tuition fees, we will also provide a stipend of ₹2,500 to the beneficiary students so that they do not face problems in their commute.”

