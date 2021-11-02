The century-old University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency to conduct the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), on Tuesday revealed that over 4,779 candidates have become eligible for the post of assistant professors in Karnataka by clearing the KSET- 2021.

Revealing this during a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday, G Hemantha Kumar, Vice-chancellor of the University of Mysore, said that the final cut-off marks and results have been decided after a round of meeting with the moderation and screening committee and as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC)

The exam was held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres on July 25 after much delay and postponement following COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions.

Over 83,907 students had registered for the exam, but only 69,857 had appeared for it, of which, 6.84 per cent i.e. 4,779 have become eligible for the post of assistant professors in the state.

A total of 2,470 male candidates and 2,309 female candidates were found eligible in the examination of which Mysuru candidates topped the list with 1,059 candidates eligible in the exams, followed by Bengaluru, where 985 candidates were found eligible.

588 ties in K-SET

The number of candidates to become eligible for assistant professor shall be equal to six per cent of the total candidates who appeared in both the papers of K-SET but this year's examination saw 588 ties added to the total, making 6.84 per cent of the total candidates eligible for the post.

Next K-SET in February or March

Revealing that the next K-SET will be conducted either in February or March next year, Prof H Rajeshekhar, coordinator of K-SET, said that a notification in this regard will be put up on the official website. He also said that as the accreditation to conduct K-SET would come to an end next year, a re-application would be sent seeking permission to conduct the exam.