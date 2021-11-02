The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has come up with suggestions to help children suffering from dyslexia. These suggestions will help teachers to handle students with dyslexia or any other learning disabilities.

AICTE Vice-Chairman Professor MP Poonia said talks are on with various organisations on how to manage children with learning disabilities.

Poonia outlined certain tips to help the children. "The first tip is to appreciate these students and not criticise them. Secondly, such children should not be asked to read out loud in front of the entire class," said Poonia. "We also suggest that students who are facing difficulty in learning should not be punished. Moreover, teachers should not expect that such children will be able to complete large amounts of written assignments," he added.

Elaborating on the other tips, Poonia stated, "Such students should not be asked to copy from books. Teachers, in fact, should encourage such students to do their homework online. The children should be given an environment in which they can understand their lessons clearly and answer questions orally."

To spread awareness on dyslexia, the AICTE has collaborated with Indumati Rao, Founder and Regional Advisor, CBR Networks, Bangalore, Balendu Sharma Dadich, Director, Localisation and Accessibility, Microsoft and Shefali Gulati, Chief Child Neurology, Delhi AIIMS Paediatrics division. A webinar focusing on the issue will also be organised soon.

According to the AICTE, society should come forward with a support system to give a cushion to such children, breaking the delusion of incompetence. AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said social stigma surrounding dyslexia should be broken and it will be possible only with the help of awareness programmes. "Parents of a dyslexic child need emotional support. AICTE will become the driving force behind this much-appreciated change," the Chairperson said.