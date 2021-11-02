Three students of Aakash Institute's Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai branches have become the joint national toppers, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 1, 2 and 3 and scoring a perfect 720 out of 720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021.

While Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad secured AIR 1, AIR 2 was secured by Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and AIR 3 by Karthika G Nair from Mumbai. Karthika is also the national topper among girls.

Other students in Top 10 are Jashan Chhabra from Mangaluru, Shubham Agarwal from Meerut and Nikhar Bansal from Agra, who have secured AIR 5, AIR 7 and AIR 8 respectively, by scoring 715 marks each. Meghan HK from Mysuru secured AIR 10 by scoring 715 out of 720.

This is the second year in a row that Aakash Institute students have managed this feat in the NEET UG exams. Last year, Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh had scored a perfect 720/720.

Mrinal, Tanmay and Karthika joined Aakash Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack NEET, considered one of the world’s toughest entrance exams. They attributed their entry into the elite list to their efforts in understanding the concepts and their strict adherence to the learning schedule. “We are grateful that Aakash Institute has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, we would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” they said.

Congratulating the students, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “This is a momentous occasion for Aakash. We are proud and elated that the students who have secured the highest possible score in the NEET exam this year. Producing top scorers two years in a row has never happened in the history of medical entrance before. Their achievement as top scorers speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents.”

He added that during the pandemic-hit academic year, Aakash Institute walked the extra mile to turn students into top scorers in NEET. “We stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students. We made study materials and question banks accessible online. We conducted several virtual motivational sessions and seminars on exam preparation and time management skills. It's heartening to see our efforts paying off, as evident from the scores of our students, many of whom are well on their way to get admission in top medical colleges.”

NEET is conducted annually by the National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc) courses in government and private institutions in India.