The results for the second round of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) are to be announced on November 1. The Common Entrance Test (CET) exams were conducted in August and September this year for admissions into the university's undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The result of the first round was announced on October 5 and the counselling for the same is still ongoing.

The second round of counselling includes admissions into the BTech course. The criteria for participating in the CET for BTech is solely based on the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Paper I results. Only those students who qualified JEE Mains Paper I shall be eligible to write the CET. Counselling is based on the CET results for all courses except for BTech Biotechnology and BTech Lateral Entry.

The result will be announced along with the rank and scorecard on the official website. The window for filling out the choices in the BTech programme for the second round of counselling was between October 23 to October 26.

Here's how you can access the results once they are out:

1. Go to ipu.ac.in

2. Login in with your credentials

3. In the dropdown menu that appears under Admissions 2021, click on CET Results

4. The page opens with a list of courses and the respective results

5. Check your result and download the document