Considering the fact that we live in an age where Team India's score in their recent World T20 game against New Zealand was about the same as petrol prices in a huge chunk of the country, it is about time we boost that shift towards renewable energy on a war footing. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) is joining hands with UK's University of St Andrews to handle the task of exploring low-carbon energy systems at IITM's Research Park. The collaboration was announced on October 29.

Funded by the UK government, the facility will allow researchers to explore and showcase low-carbon energy. Two seminars have been conducted around the matter this year. Talking about the partnership, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said, "The research partnership has great potential to develop world-class energy systems and products as we build back better from the pandemic."

READ ALSO : IITM, Rice University develop deep learning algorithms for producing photo-realistic images from blurred lensless capture

Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, IIT Madras, and President of the IITM Research Park was reassuring in his message when he said, "IITMRP is working to move close to 100% RE (renewable energy) by wheeling in solar and wind-based electricity and creating chilled water and battery storage for energy." The partnership lists the development of 'ready-to-use technology' as part of their outcomes and is focused on providing an atmosphere of information exchange and research on the matter. "Both of the institutions in this project are strong delivery agents at a local level for such net-zero policies," said the statement.