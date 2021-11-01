Applicants of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 can now heave a sigh of relief as the exam conducting institute — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur — will be accepting major edits to the application form for the exams that are scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 in 2022.



Candidates will not only have the option to change their centre location and city, but will also be able to change their gender, reservation category and the paper they applied for. The facility is available to all GATE 2022 aspirants till November 12, 2021. Changes can be made on the official GATE 2022 website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.



While the change in centre and city can be made free of cost, candidates will have to pay a fee to make changes in the gender, reservation category and the subject paper they wish to pursue.



GATE 2022 is being conducted by IIT Kharagpur and it is an exam that decides which candidates will get admitted to IITs for postgraduate courses and also to pursue their PhD. Besides, GATE qualifiers are also eligible to apply for jobs in India's various PSUs and also various government assistantships and scholarships.



Changes have been made in the GATE 2022 curriculum with the introduction of two new subjects — Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The exam will be held on the aforementioned dates in two sessions. The morning session will start at 9 am and the aspirants will appear for a three-hour fully computer-based test (CBT) that will end at 12 noon. The next session will begin after a break of two and a half hours at 2:30 pm and will conclude at 5:30 pm.