The results of the Phase l of SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) was announced on May 29, 2021.

Phase I Counseling will start soon for students who have qualified in the exams held on May 23 and 24 in three slots. The exams were conducted in the form of a home proctored test keeping the safety of the students in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. SRMJEEE 2021 is being held in two phases. Phase II applications will be available till July 20 while the exam dates are July 25-26.

The results for the SRMJEEE Phase II will be declared on July 29. Admissions to BTech programmes offered in SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh will be on the basis of the ranks secured in SRMJEEE 2021. For more details, you can visit SRMIST.edu.in.

