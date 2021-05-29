In Hyderabad, police are seen donning helmets that are shaped like the Coronavirus while patrolling the streets during the COVID-19 imposed lockdown. The move, said the police aims to spread awareness of the deadly virus and the need to take precautions against it

About 7,000 to 8,000 cases are booked daily against violators of the lockdown that was put in place earlier this month.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday said that the police have inspected the implementation of the lockdown in Mahedipatnam's West Zone at the market check post and as part of inspection, police officers wore helmets depicting the virus. "The benefits of the lockdown can only be achieved with the cooperation of the people," Kumar said, adding that 99 per cent of the city's population was following lockdown guidelines.

He added, "The lockdown is being implemented on strong grounds for the past 15 days and police are on 24x7 duty at 180 checkposts across the city. On a daily basis, nearly about 7,000 to 8,000 violation cases are being registered against the violators. About 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles are being seized." He further appealed to people to cooperate with the police and follow all the lockdown norms properly.

A state-wide lockdown with relaxations from 6 am to 10 was announced on May 12 in light of the rising coronavirus cases. It will be in place till May 30. As many as 3,527 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 37,793 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday.