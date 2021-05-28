The Coronavirus pandemic already had a devastating impact on the academic calendar. Further to that there have been many delays and increase in uncertainty related to all competitive examinations like NEET, JEE, etc. Similarly, the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) exam, conducted by AIIMS for providing admission into the PG courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and more, has been affected by the pandemic as well.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8, 2021, but was postponed for the time being, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The revised date of INI CET 2021 is now June 16, 2021. The admit card will be released on June 9, 2021.

In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, INI CET aspirants are anxious and worried. Because some of the doctors are serving in hospitals as COVID- warriors and frontline workers. This is a tough time for aspirants as taking exams without prior information during the pandemic is a hurdle for them.

Commenting on the same, Gaurav Tyagi, Founder, Career Xpert said, "This is really a surprising decision for all the aspirants. Aspirants are also astonished at knowing about the date of the exam. Because already the government gave time in regards to NEET PG so aspirants were thinking all such exams like INI CET etc. will also be held somewhere in the month of July or August. Although, aspirants are in a tough situation right now. But my suggestion to all aspirants is that they should stay focused and concentrated on their studies because they have to give exams on the scheduled dates. My best wishes to all the aspirants."