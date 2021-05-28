The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days.

The daily positivity rate has also gone down to 9 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active caseload in the country has reduced to 23,43,152, with a net decline of 76,755 cases in the last 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 15th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,59,459 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said. The recovery tally of India has reached to 2,48,93,410 and the recovery rate stands at 90.34 per cent.

India recorded 3,660 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now mounted to 3,18,895. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,90,39,861 tests have been done so far.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 20.57 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.