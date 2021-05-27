MICA is partnering with Results & Outcomes, for a radical career-changing course for working professionals. The new course is called Advanced Digital Transformation Program (ADTP) which offers professionals a way to bring about a dynamic shift in their careers. Results & Outcomes is a new EdTech venture created by industry practitioners with expertise in Media and Entertainment, Technology, and Digital Marketing.

The programme is loaded with theoretical knowledge, but is an advanced and intensive 45-week course for working professionals, delivered by a faculty comprising of 100% experienced professionals, who are experts in their respective fields. The course pedagogy has been designed by leading academicians from MICA in close collaboration with leading industry professionals from Results & Outcomes, with the aim to build a unique learning experience that combines a sound theoretical foundation with equal emphasis on real-world application.

Industry leaders such as CMO and Category Head, Vedantu – Shivani Suri, Consumer Experience and Customer Lifecycle Management expert - Vani Garg, Leader in consumers insights and market research - Hemant Mehta, Technology and Digital Transformation Specialist – Ashish Bansali, Investor and Founder in Media Tech and Edu Tech – Tarun Katial and Digital Marketing & Media Specalist – Anand Chakravarthy, are some of the names that are a part of the faculty.

In addition to this, during the course, industry specialists and thought leaders from different domains will conduct webinars on allied Digital Transformation topics ranging from – Data Privacy laws, Applications of Blockchain, Leveraging the power of CDPs and navigating a cookie-less digital world. Some of the speakers would include CEO Optimove — Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder PIWIK PRO – Maciej Zawadzinski, Lead IP/Technology/M&E & Data Protection, Nishith Desai Associates – Gowree Gokhale, amongst others.