In order to combat the exponential rise in Coronavirus cases across campuses and in the national capital, Jamia Hamdard has set up yet another COVID Care Centre at its Hamdard Nagar campus. This is the third centre that the institute has set up with the help of the Delhi Police. The Majeedia Unani Hospital has been converted into a COVID Care Centre to handle mild to moderately sick patients till the time they get admission in regular COVID hospitals, if and when required. Jamia Hamdard had also established centres in Rohini and Shahadara prior to this.



The new facility has 50 COVID beds exclusively for its employees, Delhi Police and their families at the Majeedia Hospital, School of Unani Medical Education and Research. The centre is also equipped to provide patients with required medicines, meals and other necessities free of cost. "We must stand united in this battle and fight it together to win," said Registrar Syed Saud Akhtar, Jamia Hamdard.

The COVID Care Centre at the Majeedia Unani Hospital

The major reason behind setting up another centre is to combat the sudden surge of cases amid the second wave of Coronavirus and to tackle the shortage of oxygen and beds for patients at government and private hospitals across New Delhi. "The initiative aims to tackle mild to moderate COVID cases by establishing a 50-bed COVID Care Centre," said the Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, Hamid Ahmed. He further asserted that, "The Centre is equipped with cardiac monitors, ECG machines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, oximeters, glucometers, COVID kits, essential medicines, medicines for immunity boosting, well-trained medical staff and other necessary equipment."



At present, the COVID Care Centre has five AYUSH doctors, three MBBS doctors, and 10 nurses, who will be present round the clock to monitor patients. Apart from this, the School of Unani Medical Education and Research, Majeedia Hospital has also started online consultation by Unani experts to facilitate patients suffering from various medical problems. This would prevent from venturing out unnecessarily for regular OPD visits, especially for senior citizens. Patients can send their details through WhatsApp on the number 8826452717 and an Unani expert will provide consultation.