The Tamil Nadu Teachers' Association (TNTA), a teachers' body has asked the government to develop a software through which teachers across the state should conduct classes online. This request came after the Chennai police arrested G Rajagopal, a teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School for alleged sexual misconduct against his students, including appearing obscenely during an online class. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the schools would have to record all the online classes henceforth.



"No matter what school the sex offender belongs to, they should be terminated from service as soon as he or she is convicted and his or her credentials will be confiscated. The Tamil Nadu Teachers' Union welcomes the Government of Tamil Nadu for arresting teacher Rajagopalan and taking immediate action," said TNTA President P K Ilamaran in a statement. "The (TN) Government should develop a separate software for online classes and the government should have full control over it. I humbly request the Chief Minister on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association to consider this and take action," he added.



On Wednesday, Stalin had also asked teachers to record online classes from now. Rajagopal's students had accused him of conducting online classes while only wearing a towel wrapped around his waist. They had also said that he had accessed their phone numbers and would send them inappropriate messages.